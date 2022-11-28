Sen. Tom McInnis

Sen. Tom McInnis speaks during a ceremony honoring Johnnie “Ralph” Holder, the first Moore County resident to be killed in action during the Korean War, on July 27, 2022, in Carthage.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

State Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore and Cumberland counties, will continue to serve as one of the Republican party’s two whips in the North Carolina Senate.

His reelection to the position was announced following a vote Monday by the Senate Republican Caucus. McInnis, who handily won his fifth term in November’s general election, will serve as whip alongside Sen. Jim Perry of Lenoir. 

Reporter

Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.

