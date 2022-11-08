Republican State Sen. Tom McInnis was re-elected to a fifth term in the State Senate, according to incomplete and unofficial returns Tuesday evening.
McInnis garnered 54 percent of ballots cast (36,232 votes) in Moore County and northwestern Cumberland County to represent the redrawn Senate District 21. His Democratic challenger, Frank McNeill, captured 45 percent of the ballots, with 29,830 votes.
McInnis was first elected to the State Senate to represent District 25, in 2014, a district then comprised of Anson, Scotland and Richmond counties. He has represented Moore County since 2019, when the General Assembly shifted district lines.
Last year, after another round of redistricting, McInnis was “double bunked” with another conservative Republican. Though he is a Richmond County native, McInnis owned property in Moore County and announced that he would move permanently to Pinehurst last fall. He was the sole Republican to file for the 21st Senate District seat.
A call to McInnis for comment was not returned by press time.
McNeill is a lifelong Aberdeen resident and president of McNeill Oil and Propane. He previously served as mayor of Aberdeen, on the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners and Moore County Board of Education. He also ran for Congress in 2018, losing to U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.