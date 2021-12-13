The N.C. Chamber of Commerce recognized Sen. Thomas McInnis (R-Moore) as a “Jobs Champion” in its 2021 legislative scorecard.
The How They Voted scorecard measures each legislator’s support for several pro-jobs legislative initiatives in 2021, including bills that improve North Carolina’s competitive business climate; build on the state’s education and talent supply; and support the infrastructure and energy supply that powers North Carolina’s job growth.
“North Carolina’s economy is booming because of Republican pro-jobs policies like tax cuts and responsible spending. It’s an honor to be recognized by the N.C. Chamber for supporting these successful policies,” McInnis said.
Sen. McInnis has a lifetime pro-jobs score of 99 percent.
Produced annually, N.C. Chamber’s scorecard uses a standardized formula to objectively grade the voting performance of North Carolina legislators on the bills that were most consequential to chamber members and the state’s larger business community.
Of the numerous bills filed that pertain to the N.C. Chamber’s three pillars of pro-business policy areas, those eligible for consideration included those in which its advocacy team took a public position – either through direct advocacy at the General Assembly or through the N.C. Chamber’s advocacy-related communications.
The 2021 edition of How They Voted scored 16 bills total, involving 17 House votes, and 18 Senate votes. Legislators must participate in at least 50 percent of their chamber’s scored votes to be given an official score for 2021.
Lifetime scores are calculated using the same formula but factor in votes from each of the past sessions a legislator has served in the General Assembly.
