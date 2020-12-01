McInnis.jpeg

Tom McInnis

State Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County was elected by the Senate Republican caucus Monday to a top leadership post in the elected body.

McInnis, R-Richmond, was unanimously elected as one of two caucus whips. In this position, he works behind the scenes to garner support for legislation.

McInnis will serve with Senator Jim Perry (R-Lenoir). They replace retiring members Senators Jerry Tillman (R-Randolph) and Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) as whips.

"I am incredibly grateful that my colleagues selected me to help guide our agenda during the next biennium," McInnis said. "Our state has benefited from a decade of low taxes, prudent spending, and investments in education. I'm honored to work with caucus to build on that agenda."

"Senator McInnis' skill as a legislator is undeniable," said Senate Leader Phil Berger. "His work over the past biennium shoring up the Department of Transportation's financial troubles has been invaluable. He brings an unmistakable excitement to the legislative process that will serve him well as a whip. I know he'll do a fantastic job. "

Senator McInnis was recently reelected to a fourth term in the Senate. He represents Anson, Moore, Richmond, and Scotland counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days