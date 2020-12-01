State Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County was elected by the Senate Republican caucus Monday to a top leadership post in the elected body.
McInnis, R-Richmond, was unanimously elected as one of two caucus whips. In this position, he works behind the scenes to garner support for legislation.
McInnis will serve with Senator Jim Perry (R-Lenoir). They replace retiring members Senators Jerry Tillman (R-Randolph) and Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) as whips.
"I am incredibly grateful that my colleagues selected me to help guide our agenda during the next biennium," McInnis said. "Our state has benefited from a decade of low taxes, prudent spending, and investments in education. I'm honored to work with caucus to build on that agenda."
"Senator McInnis' skill as a legislator is undeniable," said Senate Leader Phil Berger. "His work over the past biennium shoring up the Department of Transportation's financial troubles has been invaluable. He brings an unmistakable excitement to the legislative process that will serve him well as a whip. I know he'll do a fantastic job. "
Senator McInnis was recently reelected to a fourth term in the Senate. He represents Anson, Moore, Richmond, and Scotland counties.
