A long-running feud between Moore County School Board member David Hensley and Whispering Pines Mayor Alexa Roberts spilled over into a rare face-to-face bitter exchange between the two of them during a Village Council meeting Wednesday.
Roberts, a public schools advocate long before she became village mayor in 2019, has spent the past few months, mostly on social media, calling out and criticizing Hensley’s performance, comments and judgement on multiple school issues. She recently filed a public records request for school board members’ texts after seeing Hensley using his phone during a board meeting.
Hensley, elected to the board last fall, has lashed out at Roberts on social media and a local AM radio program, calling her “leftist,” “radical,” tagging her as a “flying monkey” and even commenting on her hair.
“The Purple Haired Mayor of Whispering Pines is a racist heterophobe,” he wrote on his Hensley School Board Facebook page Wednesday morning, sharing a screenshot of a post Roberts made in a private Facebook group called "PSA: Public School Advocates" that mentioned “old white male politicians.”
That night, the village’s business meeting began with the usual array of municipal issues, including a discussion about the village’s budget and development ordinance. The business-as-usual tone ended when the five-member council came to an item requested by Council Member Bob Zschoche.
Council Weighs In
Zschoche wanted the board to discuss and consider whether to submit a resolution to the school board on the role of Critical Race Theory in school district curriculum. Locally, School Board member Bob Levy recently proposed a policy that would ban using CRT as the basis of curriculum. The board rejected that proposal by a 4-3 vote last Monday.
Critical Race Theory suggests that race and racial discrimination are ingrained in the American justice system and other institutions, and that causes and outcomes of events throughout history can be explained through the lens of power relations between white Americans and Americans of color.
CRT surfaced to the forefront in recent months as the state Board of Education approved a new social studies curriculum. Some conservatives have argued the curriculum incorporates or opens the door for CRT to be taught in public schools. CRT is not included or mentioned in the new standards, nor in Moore County’s curriculum.
Zschoche and Roberts were among several dozen speakers who addressed the school board Monday night on the policy. Saying he spoke only as an individual and not for the village, Zschoche said he supported such a ban, calling CRT a “looming problem throughout the country.” Roberts, also declaring her comments as personal, opposed a ban, saying teachers should be supported and trusted to do their job.
After the Whispering Pines council members addressed the idea of a resolution Wednesday, they opened the subject to public comment, which was mixed. Hensley was one of those speakers, saying it was acceptable for the village council to weigh in with its opinion, contrary to Roberts’ earlier statement it wasn’t the village’s issue to deal with.
“I’m forced to wonder if she opposes a proclamation due to her publicly stated support for Critical Race Theory and other radical leftist ideals,” he said, adding that if the education issue at hand was a new school, bus route or activity bus, the council would likely want to be heard on the matter.
Hensley then sat down and the meeting went on uneventfully from there. The council ultimately chose to have a public hearing on the matter June 2 to allow more input.
A Tense Ending
The meeting then wound down to a final round of public comment. That’s when Hensley returned to the podium in front of Roberts and took the meeting into a new direction.
He handed out printouts of a portion of the post Roberts made in PSA: Public School Advocates.
The post began with: “You know, as tired as I am, my brain won’t let me sleep.
I can’t stop wondering why there are old white male politicians, who aren’t qualified educators, who feel that they must provide “guidance” to our teachers... you know, the trained professional educators... “
Hensley had highlighted the phrase “old white male politicians” — a phrase that Roberts had apologized for using at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting.
“I have learned that some people took my words, what I thought was being used as a descriptive word, in a way that I did not intend. So for that, I will apologize. And for the negative attention that that may be bringing on to my fellow council members, and onto the village staff and village residents, I sincerely apologize.”
Due to attendance limitations, Hensley was not in the room when Roberts said those remarks.
When he stood at the podium the second time, he started by telling the council and “all the citizens of Whispering Pines about comments made by the mayor that reflect racism, age discrimination and gender discrimination which, given her role as mayor, and chief executive, if you will… indicate potential liability to the town of Whispering Pines.”
Roberts then interrupted to say the original post was made personally and not in her capacity as an elected official.
When Hensley asked if her interruption would be deducted from his time limit to speak, she responded, “Don’t worry, you have all the time you need. Come on. Bring it.”
Hensley then continued but stopped when Roberts pulled her face mask down. When he mentioned her pulling her mask down, she then said, “We don’t have to wear a mask when we’re at a microphone and I’m right here. I took a breath. I’m allowed to do that.”
As Hensley continued, he then started engaging with Village Manager Rich Lambdin and Council Member Glenn Bernhard, saying his time wasn’t getting respected.
“We are affording you an opportunity to speak at our village council meeting,” said Bernhard, showing himself a bit peeved. “You are not a resident of the village of Whispering Pines, correct?”
“That is correct,” Hensley said, “but it has no bearing.”
“Yes, it does sir —”
“No, sir, it doesn't —”
“Yes, sir, it does —”
“No it doesn’t.”
“I’m not here to argue with you. Point of order here,” an exasperated Bernhard said. “We do not allow people to come here to disrupt meetings, we do not allow it. If you continue, I will have to ask the chief of the police to escort you from this building. It has to be respectful.”
“I am respectful.”
“You keep interrupting me, that’s not respectful,” Bernhard says. “Dial it back and be very respectful and you can have your public comment period.”
As Hensley continued, he said Roberts’ comments indicated she could make discriminatory decisions in hiring and other village matters.
“More importantly, the written comments by your mayor reflect discrimination — age, race and gender discrimination — which puts the village of Whispering Pines at risk of lawsuits.
The Town Council should address this issue.”
He then sat back down. A few minutes later, Roberts closed the meeting with additional comments. She started by saying she didn’t think her “old, white men” comment was discriminatory.
“I’m gonna tell you right now I’m married to one. So I don’t think I’m discriminating against old white men when I’m describing somebody who happens to be old and white and male.”
“I have said to my fellow council members, I apologize to you, if the personal attacks against me as a ‘leftist flying monkey’ that are being made on the radio almost daily by members of an elected body as well as residents of this village... are reflecting negatively on you.
“I have asked that these men — I’m sorry, can I call you men? You are men — I have asked that these men stop referring to me as the mayor since I do not act in the capacity as mayor when I am acting in the capacity as an education advocate. When I do act as the mayor of this body, I am merely presiding over the meeting. If they want to denigrate my performance as the mayor running meetings, that’s fine.
“But let me tell you, they’re also telling people on the radio that this council is doing a bad job every single time they say I’m doing a bad job. Because, as you know, I make no decisions by myself. I am one of you five.
“So as an elected body, I am here to apologize to you for my personal education advocacy that has now wimped its way into this room because cry babies on the radio can’t keep their politics in their pants.”
As Roberts abruptly adjourned the meeting, Hensley began to respond back.
“Mr. Hensley,” she said, “you can leave the room.”
