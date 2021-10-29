Robbins has experienced significant change this year. It’s had no elected mayor since January, seen much of its small police department turn over and had to hire several senior administrators recently. Now, the northern Moore town could see a new majority on its Board of Commissioners this election.
Cameron Dockery is running unopposed for mayor, although two names will show up on the ballot. Neil Johnson bowed out of the race after the ballots were finalized, and shifted his support to Dockery.
Three spots on the Board of Commissioners are also up. Two were scheduled to be open for reelection before Joey Boswell’s resignation from the board two months ago.
Incumbents Nikki Bradshaw and Terri Holt are seeking reelection. Former mayor Lonnie English is running for a spot on the board after resigning from his position in January, and Jody Britt and Benjamin Reynolds Jr. are two newcomers.
Pressing issues for the town include staying fiscally solvent as well as encouraging new business and industry in the town. New Town Manager Clint Mack also has begun talks with the county to see about Robbins linking to its public water and sewer, since the town currently buys those services from Montgomery County.
Below are brief capsules of each candidate, listed alphabetically. Candidates Jody Britt and Benjamin Reynolds Jr. did not return messages sent by The Pilot.
Cameron Dockery
Dockery has never sought public office but felt a calling for the town he has called home for five years.
“If I’m going to live here, I want to contribute to the town. I think I do contribute as a minister and do what I can, but the town needs some help with direction and I want to provide that if I can,” said Dockery, the minister at First Wesleyan Church in Robbins.
Growing up in Northern Randolph County, Dockery’s calling into ministry has taken him to Michigan and Alaska before moving to Robbins.
“Traverse City, Michigan is the most beautiful town I’ve ever been in on Lake Michigan. They have developed that town. It’s a destination spot,” Dockery said. “You can do that here if you want to. That’s a big thing I want to push for.”
Helping to make Robbins a destination spot will require taking baby steps for business like the town has seen in recent years.
“The town needs economic development. There’s no one-shot fix all,” he said. “The textiles are gone, and so how do you build the economy here? We're between (U.S.) 501 and 220 so the industries don’t want to truck that far. Robbins needs to become a destination.
“I don’t have all the answers, but many hands make work light and many heads do too,” he said.
“Everything is kind of gelling and I think Clint is going to do a great job. I think there’s good things ahead for Robbins.”
Nikki Bradshaw
As mayor pro tem, Bradshaw has stood in this year as the town’s top elected official following English’s resignation. She is seeking a third term.
“I chose to run for the Robbins town board because I wanted to get/be involved and try to give back to my hometown and the community that I love,” she said.
Helping the board maneuver the town through unstable situations over the last year, Bradshaw would like to see continued work done on infrastructure in the town. She listed paving, water and sewer, public facilities and economic development as priorities for the board to assess in the next few years.
In efforts to beautify the parks and recreation in Robbins, Bradshaw said she wants to see continued cleanup of the old Milliken Plant property into a shared space for the community.
The owner and operator of Southern Charm boutique in town, Bradshaw sees more positives ahead.
“Change is not always bad and hopefully no matter who is on the board in 2022 they will work together for the betterment of the town and its citizens,” she said.
Lonnie English
English looks to return to the town board this year and continue to be a “team player” for his hometown.
“I still feel the same way about my hometown when I was here, when it was a really good town. I think we can make a lot of improvements and that’s what I want to try to do,” English said. “I want to be a team player, but I will stand my ground for what I think is right in town.”
English stepped down as mayor after the State Bureau of Investigation last year confirmed it had launched an investigation for possible obstruction of justice. In April, District Attorney Mike Hardin concluded there was insufficient evidence to support charges that English had interfered or tried to intimidate a local business.
Outside of his time serving in the military, English has called Robbins home. He is retired and if elected back to the board he would like to see efforts to improve the roads in town and a better solution for water.
“That was one of the things I was pushing for before I stepped down,” English said of the need for a closer water source. “I’ve always said we ought to make it county-wide, but you’ve got to get everybody on the same page.”
English said he would also like to have the town push for local school improvements.
“I’m an advocate of taking care of schools,” English said. “I think somewhere the county falls down is they’ve got to keep these schools up.
The Board of Education recently completed a $13 million expansion and renovation of North Moore High School.
English also said he is prepared to work with Mack, a fellow veteran, and mold a collective vision to improve Robbins.
“We went through a troubled time, but I think it’s coming back up,” English said.
Terri Holt
Holt moved back to the area in 1998 and then into the town limits in 2006. Shortly after that, she was elected to the town board in 2009, and has served since.
The co-owner and operator at Simply Coffee in town, Holt said continuing to save residents money through lower taxes and water rates are two areas she wants to see the town improve.
“I mean, what can we tell the people? Please come to Robbins, we have the highest taxes and highest water bill in Moore County,” Holt said. “That just isn’t appealing.”
Being the longest tenured commissioner on the board, Holt has been a part of the approval of several major projects for the town. She is running for a fourth term.
“We have accomplished numerous grants for the mill site, water/sewer repairs, reduced taxes for a few years, went through the Main Street program and I am currently on the planning board,” she said.
On top of administrative and infrastructure changes needed for the town, Holt said recent years have brought more social events to the town that spread Robbins' reach in the area.
“We have had several happenings to bring people into town with various holiday functions, car shows, craft events, etc,” Holt said. “With the help and the will of the people, we hope this will continue to make Robbins a better place.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.