Lisa Mathis, of Sanford, has been reappointed as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation to represent DOT Division 8. In this role, she will work with N.C. Department of Transportation staff to make decisions about transportation policies and priorities.
A small business owner, artist and community leader, Mathis was initially appointed by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper in August 2019, taking up the seat previously held for two terms by Pat Molamphy. She is a graduate of the College of William & Mary, and a longtime advocate for jobs and growth. She owns ArtStudio, which focuses on spreading art and design education to the next generation of creative leaders.
The DOT Board board is made up of 19 other individuals from across the state who represent each of NC-DOT’s 14 geographical highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest. The governor appoints the 14 division representatives, while the speaker of the N.C. House and president pro-tempore of the N.C. Senate each appoint three at-large members.
DOT Division 8 encompasses Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties.
The 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) includes $400 million in road fixes in Moore County over the next 10 years.
A modified timeline for major road construction over the next five years was announced last year. Most of the messier work along the area’s primary corridors, such as the “super street” project on U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501, widening N.C. 5 from Linden Road to U.S. 1 in Aberdeen, and widening work on N.C. 211 in West End has been postponed until after the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst.
Delays are also projected for improvements on N.C. 690 from Vass to the Cumberland County line, work on N.C. 24/27 in Carthage, and widening N.C. 211 from Aberdeen to Raeford.
Where possible, smaller related phases or parts of these projects will be completed as funding is allocated, and time permits prior to or in between the two national golf championship events.
