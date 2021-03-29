Samples

File photo: Moore County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers John Bowman (left) and Larry Allen (right) take soil samples for testing prior to adding soil amendments to the new garden.

 CONTRIBUTED

Starting May 3, volunteers with the Extension Master Gardener program will be available from 10 am - 12 noon daily, Monday through Friday, to answer residential lawn and gardening questions for Moore County residents.

If you have any vital or burning questions and need advice from a Moore County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer (EMGV), call (910) 947-3188.

To find out more about the EMGV program or to learn how you can volunteer, visit https://emgv.ces.ncsu.edu/become-a-volunteer/

EMGV are passionate gardeners who are dedicated to learning and sharing research-based information that enhances Moore County communities through horticulture, and connecting people with the benefits of gardening. EMGV go through an initial rigorous 40-hour training taught by Extension staff and specialists  The course trains and prepares EMGV to advise local residents on a wide range of research-based horticultural topics and issues that focus on the science behind sustainable gardening practices. Topics include soils and plant nutrients, composting, insects, Integrated Pest Management, lawns, food production, organic gardening, herbaceous, woody and native plants, wildlife, landscape design and more.

