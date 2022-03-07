TEASER: Schools 1

A Moore County school bus approaches a student. (File Photograph/The Pilot)

Masks are optional in all school settings now that the Moore County Board of Education has lifted face covering requirements on school buses.

The school board also elected on Monday to continue its indoor mask-optional policy for at least another month. State law requires local school boards to revisit their masking policies on a monthly basis.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services now recommends that local school districts move to voluntary masking. All but about 10 of the state’s 115 public school districts have already done that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also relaxed requirements for face coverings on school transportation at the end of February. That change is consistent with new guidance that moves away from universal mask requirements for schools located in areas with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

Moore County is still experiencing a high level of community spread, based on the number of weekly cases and the percentage of COVID-19 tests that return a positive result.

But the CDC defines Community Levels separately, taking into account the rate of COVID-related hospital admissions and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, in addition to new cases. Moore County falls in the “low” category on that scale.

So administrators recommended that the school board extend its mask-optional policy to school buses. The board unanimously approved that recommendation with little discussion.

Moore County Schools’ weekly tally of new student cases has declined sharply since the end of January. Last week there were 26 active student cases throughout the district.

“Our most recent metrics continue to trend in the direction that we want to see them trending,” said Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair.

“This includes a recommendation on my part that we continue optional masking indoors at all events and activities, and as a result of a change from the CDC’s rule, that basically had the weight of law to it, that we had to have masking on our bus transportation; they’ve now changed that. So this also includes the recommendation to have optional masks on school and activity bus transportation.”

The state health department no longer requires schools to perform contact tracing related to those positive cases. Formerly, unvaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting were required to quarantine for up to 10 days, but post-exposure quarantines are no longer recommended.

The school board’s vote on Monday also relaxed isolation requirements for students and staff who either test positive for the coronavirus or who are presumed positive based on symptoms.

Back in January, when COVID-19 cases were at an all-time high among students and staff, the board decided to maintain a full 10-day isolation requirement for COVID-positive individuals. That was despite the state health department moving to a five-day isolation period.

Administrators recommended that the district enforce the shorter isolation period from now on.

Students and staff can now return to school five days after they develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, as long as they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are improving. Those returning to school after a five-day isolation period will be required to wear a mask at school for an additional five days.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days