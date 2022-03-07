Masks are optional in all school settings now that the Moore County Board of Education has lifted face covering requirements on school buses.
The school board also elected on Monday to continue its indoor mask-optional policy for at least another month. State law requires local school boards to revisit their masking policies on a monthly basis.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services now recommends that local school districts move to voluntary masking. All but about 10 of the state’s 115 public school districts have already done that.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also relaxed requirements for face coverings on school transportation at the end of February. That change is consistent with new guidance that moves away from universal mask requirements for schools located in areas with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels.
Moore County is still experiencing a high level of community spread, based on the number of weekly cases and the percentage of COVID-19 tests that return a positive result.
But the CDC defines Community Levels separately, taking into account the rate of COVID-related hospital admissions and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, in addition to new cases. Moore County falls in the “low” category on that scale.
So administrators recommended that the school board extend its mask-optional policy to school buses. The board unanimously approved that recommendation with little discussion.
Moore County Schools’ weekly tally of new student cases has declined sharply since the end of January. Last week there were 26 active student cases throughout the district.
“Our most recent metrics continue to trend in the direction that we want to see them trending,” said Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair.
“This includes a recommendation on my part that we continue optional masking indoors at all events and activities, and as a result of a change from the CDC’s rule, that basically had the weight of law to it, that we had to have masking on our bus transportation; they’ve now changed that. So this also includes the recommendation to have optional masks on school and activity bus transportation.”
The state health department no longer requires schools to perform contact tracing related to those positive cases. Formerly, unvaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting were required to quarantine for up to 10 days, but post-exposure quarantines are no longer recommended.
The school board’s vote on Monday also relaxed isolation requirements for students and staff who either test positive for the coronavirus or who are presumed positive based on symptoms.
Back in January, when COVID-19 cases were at an all-time high among students and staff, the board decided to maintain a full 10-day isolation requirement for COVID-positive individuals. That was despite the state health department moving to a five-day isolation period.
Administrators recommended that the district enforce the shorter isolation period from now on.
Students and staff can now return to school five days after they develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, as long as they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are improving. Those returning to school after a five-day isolation period will be required to wear a mask at school for an additional five days.
