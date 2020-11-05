Greatness is a subtle art form, at least when it comes to cats. Marmaduke, an orange tabby who held court at the Pine Crest Inn’s front porch in downtown Pinehurst for more than a decade, was a great cat.
His passing, announced this past week on social media, prompted an outpouring of condolences from his many fans.
“In the beginning he was about the most unfriendliest creature. It took a couple years for him to warm up to people,” said Andy Hofmann, wife of Pine Crest Inn co-owner Bobby Barrett. “But over time he turned into the best cat ever.”
The “Duke,” as some called him, was a celebrity at this historic century-old hotel that has greatness built into its walls. Once owned by Donald Ross, the Inn has been frequented by the likes of Bobby Jones, Annie Oakley, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Payne Stewart’s signature graced a bathroom wall until a wallpapering mishap. The hotel is also famously known in golfing circles for its quirky tradition of lobby chipping, where guests hit golf balls into the fireplace.
But the porch has its own comfortable vibe.
The first feline to hold the prestigious position of official mascot and keeper of the porch was a ginger named Marmalade I.
“She was more like a chill cat. One day she showed up and people started feeding her,” said Hofmann. “She lived here at the Pine Crest for close to 10 years.”
Marmalade II followed in her paw prints, manning the porch briefly, but her time was cut tragically short after a run-in with a dog.
A longtime customer who visited the inn every afternoon decided to take matters into his own hands. He adopted Marmaduke from a Raeford animal shelter and delivered him to his new place of honor on the porch in 2008.
“Having a mascot has to do with the whole feel of the Pine Crest Inn. It is small and it is homey,” Hofmann said.
Marmaduke had his own little house next to the porch and an internal clock that dictated his comings and goings.
“You would see him first thing in the morning and then he’d come back in the afternoon when the porch would fill up. He was in heaven from 4 to 8 p.m. every night when the weather was good.”
Rebecca Listrom, executive director of Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills, said the porch is one of her favorite places to hang out, especially during the quieter winter months.
“I’ve had friends with children grow up on the porch. Marmaduke would be there every time I came, just wandering between your legs. I would see him and always said hello,” she said.
Last Saturday was a beautiful fall day. Listrom and her husband, Chad, headed out and found Marmaduke curled up on a chair in a blanket.
“We were told he wasn’t doing well,” said Listrom. “I got down and rubbed his face and we sat with him for an hour and half, just talking. It made us feel good to sit with him. The Pine Crest Inn should be commended. They’ve had other cats but Marmaduke was part of the family.”
Hofmann said Marmaduke had always been an extra large cat. When his weight began to drop dramatically in the last few weeks, they feared the worst.
A trip to the veterinarian and a round of medicine didn’t help. He was lethargic and his eyes were vacant — Marmaduke’s liver function was shutting down.
“The vet told us there was nothing more to be done,” said Hofmann, noting that it will take time to heal before they’ll be ready to go looking for another keeper of the porch. “People have said it won’t be the same without him.”
Golf writer, longtime Pinestraw Magazine editor and Marmaduke fan Jim Dodson agreed.
“It is an ambassadorial role for a cat. It will have to be a cat of great sterling character to follow him,” he said. “The thing about cats is that most of them don’t like people they don’t know. It takes a cat with a lot of self-confidence and awareness, and tolerance for alcohol. Marmaduke was a pretty special guy.”
