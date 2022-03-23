A U.S. Marine from India Battery 3/10, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division from Camp Lejeune, N.C., receives a call for fire mission via radiotelephone near Holland Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 19, 2013. The 10th Regiment is at Fort Bragg for their "Rolling Thunder" biannual training. The training provides the Marines the ability hone their skills so they may be more effective in combat operations. (Special to The Pilot/Timothy L. Hale)
U.S. Marines from India Battery 3/10, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division from Camp Lejeune, N.C., move 155mm artillery rounds to a new firing position near Holland Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 19, 2013. The 10th Regiment is at Fort Bragg for their "Rolling Thunder" biannual training. The training provides the Marines the ability hone their skills so they may be more effective in combat operations.
It's about to get a lot noisier in Southern Pines.
The 10th Marines Field Artillery Regiment will conduct its semi-annual field artillery section certifications, command-post exercise, and live-fire training, Operation Rolling Thunder from March 24 through April 10 on Fort Bragg.
Within minutes, four massive howitzers are belching fire and smoke as 100-pound artillery shells make their way through the cloudy skies toward their intended targets miles away. In the distance, the report of the round’s impact resounds with a loud “ba-BOOM!” These Marines, from the 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C., have been practicing this orchestrated dance here since Oct. 9 as part of their biannual Rolling Thunder field training exercise. “This is the only chance we have to get all of the firing elements in the regiment together at one time so we can operate at the battery, battalion, and regimental level,” said Capt. Blair Faulk, commander, India Battery 3/10, 1st Battalion, 10th Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.
Most significantly, the field artillery live fire portion of the exercise starts on March 28. The 10th Marines will fire significant amounts of M777 Howitzer 155mm ammunition from 20 different M777 Howitzers, which can be associated with loud explosions and reverberations upon detonation.
Simultaneously, field artillery units from the 82nd Airborne Division and the 18th Field Artillery Brigade will conduct live-fire training resulting in additional loud explosions and reverberations.
While engaged in simulated combat conditions, all field artillery units will comply with existing requirements that prohibit them from massing fires larger than battalion size between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily or from firing during the hours of 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
“The training conducted at Fort Bragg is necessary to help maintain the 10th Marine Regiment’s readiness,” said Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg spokesperson. “We ask the communities surrounding Fort Bragg to be understanding while they are here training.”
