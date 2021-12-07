Minhas Furniture House, a family-owned furniture manufacturer based in Canada, is expanding its operational facilities in Robbins. The company, which also does business as Flair, anticipates the cost to renovate its building on Hemp Street will run $400,000, with a total project investment of over $2.4 million.
The town of Robbins has been awarded a $74,000 building reuse grant approved by the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority to support the expansion.
“It made perfect sense seizing the opportunity to support Minhas and its impressive expansion within the town of Robbins,” said Town Manager Clint Mack. “Minhas represents the growth and job creation our community values and welcomes. Sponsoring this project is the outcome of great collaboration between public, private, and government entities working toward a common economic goal in Moore County.”
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the grant award which will be managed by the N.C. Department of Commerce’s rural economic development division. The program provides funding to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand, or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in tier 1 and tier 2 counties, and in rural census tracts of tier 3 counties.
Moore County consistently ranks in tier 3, meaning it qualifies for little, if any, assistance from the state for a variety of programs.
The building reuse grant does not require any local cash match and can be used by the building owner to offset up to 50 percent of the costs of repairing and renovating a building to meet its operational requirements.
In late 2017, county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $51,350 economic development incentive grant for Minhas to relocate its manufacturing operation from Asheboro to Robbins. The company began its operations in 2018, acquiring the 125,000 square-foot facility at 6844 NC Highway 705 in Robbins that previously housed Klaussner Furniture.
This past June, Minhas purchased the 153,700 square-foot former hosiery mill located at 824 Hemp Street Extension, also in Robbins, to accommodate the significant growth they have been experiencing this year.
Partners in Progress, the nonprofit public/private economic development organization serving all of Moore County, assisted Robbins and Minhas in preparing the building reuse grant application and will continue to assist the project by providing administrative support over the grant’s term.
“In just three years, Minhas has breathed life back into not one, but two, vacant industrial buildings in northern Moore County, putting them to productive use again and making a substantial investment in Robbins both in new job creation and capital investment,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress. “Minhas’ expansion and sustained success in Robbins clearly shows that the town, with its strong manufacturing heritage, is a great location for new and expanding industries.”
Minhas currently has a full-time staff of 66 employees in Robbins and has committed to creating a minimum of 18 new full-time jobs over the two-year term of the building reuse grant.
Minhas anticipates doubling their current workforce within five years by hiring another 50 full-time positions. These positions include plant supervisor, assistant plant supervisor, office assistant, upholsterers, shippers, receivers, and general laborers.
To further support Minhas’ expansion, the N.C. Department of Commerce has also approved workforce training valued at $21,600 that the company can receive through the N.C. Community College System’s Customized Training Program. Sandhills Community College will work with Minhas at the local level to develop a comprehensive training plan to meet the company’s specific workforce development requirements.
“This building reuse grant and the customized training assistance will help us extensively with our expansion plans as we seek to ramp up our production to meet increased customer demand,” said Minhas’ CEO Bill Minhas. “We greatly appreciate the tremendous support we have received from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., the town of Robbins, Moore County, Partners in Progress, and the general community.”
Minhas recently demonstrated their commitment to Robbins by donating $5,000 to Elise Middle School.
“This is to express our appreciation to Robbins for their ongoing support of our business,” said Minhas. “Robbins has been very good for us, and we always like to give back to the community. We believe kids’ education is the best investment we can make.”
Minhas is currently hiring to fill multiple positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the company at 6844 NC Highway 705, in Robbins. Or by calling (910) 898-0808.
This is GREAT news. Did the County offer and economic incentive money in the form of property tax abatement's? I certainly hope so.
