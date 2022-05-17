In a contest precipitated by the forthcoming retirement of four-term Clerk of Court Susan Hicks, Todd Maness defeated deputy clerk Chris Morgan in the race for Moore County Clerk of Court, according to largely complete but unofficial results.
Since there is no Democrat running for this office, the primary winner will likely be seated in December, barring a write-in candidacy.
Maness, his wife Andrea and daughter Erin spent the early evening with friends Laura and Cliff Sumrall, then he was headed to the Republican headquarters and was looking forward to ending the night at Sheriff Ronnie Fields’ “shindig.”
Maness said he was “surprised and honored and looking forward to serving Moore County citizens in a new capacity.”
Maness is a former Pinehurst police officer who now works as a community coordinator with the Sheriff’s Office. He ran an aggressive campaign focused on what he said were state audits that highlighted operational flaws in the office. He also criticized the office for an “early closing time” for receiving applications for Domestic Violence Protective Orders.
Morgan’s campaign focused on his experience of 20-plus years working in the office.
Maness grew up in Robbins and graduated from North Moore High School.
While the two candidates had dinner at the onset of the campaign, the last two weeks have had their share of contentious moments. One area of contention between the two candidates had been routinely conducted state audits. Maness was troubled by some of the areas that needed improvement and frequently mentioned them in social media posts.
Another moment of friction was when Maness took out an arrest warrant last week on a former county commissioner, David Cummings, charging him with taking one of his campaign signs from a Vass convenience store. He has since dropped the charges.
Both Maness and Morgan wished the other well.
“Maness is a good man and I don’t think anything will change my opinion on that,” Morgan said.
Said Maness: “Morgan is a great guy and just like so many of us, has dedicated his life to public service. He was a very worthy adversary and I have the deepest respect for him.”
The Clerk of Court has numerous responsibilities. It has judicial roles and serves as a judge regarding estates and minors. It hears adoptions, incompetency determinations and partitions of land. It issues arrest and search warrants, and takes guilty pleas in littering, traffic, wildlife, boating, fisheries, alcoholic beverages, state park recreation and worthless-check offenses.
The clerk’s other duties include record-keeping. Its system includes maintaining and housing all legal proceedings and is custodian of all evidence in civil and criminal trials, and issues summons and subpoenas.
In order to run for the office of clerk, a high school diploma is required and the candidate must live in Moore County. The salary for Moore County Clerk is $97,375 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.