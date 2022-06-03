Every golfer’s bookshelf is likely filled with at least a dozen tomes on how to improve their game. Pinehurst-based golf architect Richard Mandell offers a different literary perspective that will add depth and enjoyment to your play.
“Principles of Golf Architecture,” scheduled for release Aug. 3, is a 35- chapter compendium that tackles the often ambiguous concepts of line, form, shape, texture, color, scale and nature are how they are applied to golf course design.
Well-respected in the industry, Mandell has earned accolades from Golf magazine, Golf Inc. and BoardRoom magazine for his renovation and restoration work, in addition to his original designs. He is currently working with the city of Denver on a master plan for its Kennedy Golf Course, and with the city of Sarasota, Fla., to redevelop a municipal course that includes 18-holes designed by Donald Ross. He’s also working on a renovation project in St. Petersburg, Fla., at Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club, two different course projects in Hampton, Va., and at Oconomowoc Golf in Oconomowoc, Wisc., another Donald Ross project.
“This book has been an idea in my head for at least two decades. When you think about architecture, I wanted to share what the details of design that are not expressed in a lot of golf architecture books,” Mandell said. “There are a slue of terms that people use loosely like difficultly, fairness, penalty and challenge. We all understand the basic definition of each, but people tend to interchange these words incorrectly when we talk about golf architecture.”
Mandell said the beginning chapters of his book breakdown the seven basic elements of design that are used across all of the architectural disciplines. He clearly defines each term, then devotes the second half of the book to how they are applied to golf architecture using two overriding themes: strategy and aesthetics.
“The fun part of this book is I had this idea but I wasn’t really sure where it would be. I knew each chapter would begin with a definition and from there it was more of a stream of consciousness, so it was a lot of fun in that regard,” he said. “The book is my philosophy and how I approach things.”
Mandell said he was also inspired by a quote from the late Bobby Jones, one of the most influential players of the game, who said that every golfer “worthy of the name should have some acquaintance with the principles of golf course design, not only for the betterment of the game, but for his own selfish enjoyment. Let him know a good hole from a bad one and the reasons for a bunker here and another there, and he will be a long way towards pulling his score down to respectable limits. When he has taught himself to study a hole from the point of view of the man who laid it out, he will be much more likely to play it correctly” Mandell, who has directly contributed to more than 75 original and renovation design projects in 15 states and China, said “Principles of Golf Course Architecture” will appeal to fans of golf course architecture but also to golfers in general. In its pages, you’ll find a multitude of course photos, sketches and drawings, plus historical perspective and field practices that provide the reader with Mandell’s perspective of what it takes to design and build a course from the drawing table to fruition.
“Guys and gals who play golf, when you understand golf architecture, like Bobby Jones says, you can develop another level of appreciation, of enjoyment for the game, beyond your own score.”
Mandell’s first book, “The Legendary Evolution of Pinehurst, Home of American Golf,” updated and rereleased in 2014, offers a comprehensive history of Pinehurst No. 2 and how “dumb luck, ingenuity, grand visions and tremendous risk” laid the foundation for Pinehurst’s ascension to one of the top golf destinations in the world. The book includes a foreword by golf course architect Reese Jones and introduction by Masters champion Ben Crenshaw.
For more information or to pre-order “Principles of Golf Architecture” ahead of its August release, visit www.golf-architecture.com/principles-of-golf-architecture.
