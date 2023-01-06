A Southern Pines man and woman charged by the Moore County Sheriff's Office Thursday in connection with the drive-by shooting reported on Monday that resulted in one man transported to the hospital, the agency announced Friday.
Kendrick Camall Purcell, 35, and Chaucey Yvonne Williams, 35, were arrested at a home in Southern Pines Thursday after investigators found the vehicle involved in the shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in the area of U.S. 15-501 and Pinebluff Lake Road in Aberdeen, as well as firearms.
A drive-by shooting occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon off of U.S. 15-5…
The investigation also resulted in a 15-year-old male juvenile also taken into secure custody through coordination with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. Several people responsible for the shooting who were taken into custody without incident.
Purcell was charged with one count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Purcell was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance on Wednesday in Moore County District Court.
Williams was charged with one count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Williams was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance on Thursday in Moore County District Court.
The motorist involved in the shooting was treated and released at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444.
