Frazier.jpeg

Brett Thomas Frazier

The Mooresville man who was arrested by the Moore County Sheriff's Office in April after he tried to come to Aberdeen and engage in a sexual act with a 13-year-old female, pled guilty in a United State District Court two month ago and was sentenced last week.

Brett Thomas Frazier, 30, of 184 Crystal Bay Drive in Mooresville, was indicted by the Federal Grand Jury for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. He entered a guilty plea to that charge in August. On Thursday, Frazier was sentenced to ten years of confinement in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, followed by ten years of supervised probation upon his release.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the FBI, are both active agencies within the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (NCICAC) Taskforce. Within this group, the focus is on protecting our youth from online predators, educating them and their parents about the dangers of the internet, and prosecuting those who violate the rights and freedoms of our children.

