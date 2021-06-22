Moore County Sheriff's Office Animal Services

An Eastwood area man attacked by a bobcat at his home in a “freak thing” more than two weeks ago has recovered from injuries and gone through a full series of rabies shots.

Scott Jackson was injured around noon on June 4 in the driveway unloading groceries at his home on Shadow Lake Trail in West End when a bobcat attacked him after he spotted the animal under the vehicle and it attempted to run away.

“I’ve got a lot of scratches and puncture wounds, but I’m healing,” Jackson said.

Authorities could not find the bobcat when they arrived at the scene.

Animal Control officers told Jackson that he needed to go to the emergency room to be treated for rabies as a precautionary measure. Johnson said he received at least a dozen shots and was treated for injuries on his arms, back, shoulder and head.

“Even the doctor in the ER said, ‘If he had been up closer to your jugular, you would’ve been done for,’” Jackson said. “He just clamped down on my shoulder and wouldn’t let go until I twisted his leg.”

The doctor, who hunts bobcats in Virginia, told Jackson that based on the bite marks, he believes the animal was close to 50 pounds. Jackson has since followed up with four other visits for rabies shots and received his last series this past Friday.

Later on the day of the incident, a bobcat was killed a few miles away from Johnson’s home, after a homeowner heard the “growl” of an animal under their deck, the same growl that Johnson heard in his driveway earlier that day before the attack. The remains were taken by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and sent for testing at the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health. The tests came back positive for rabies.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would not speculate if the bobcat killed was the one that attacked Johnson.

Jackson said he had never heard or seen any bobcats in the vicinity of his house, and neither had his neighbors.

“This was just a freak thing. He was rabid. He doesn’t normally approach adults, but he came after me,” Jackson said.

According to the N.C. Wildlife website, bobcats are very adaptable and will use a wide variety of habitats, enabling them to live close to people. However, due to their secretive behaviors, they often go undetected. While bobcats may appear near developments, they are generally wary and often run away when detected. Their presence alone in a neighborhood is not a cause for concern. In fact, due to their elusive nature, it is a rarity to see a bobcat.

Rabies can cause bobcats and other wild animals to act in a different manner and be spotted more in daytime than they normally would.

“I’m hoping that’s only a once-in-a-lifetime deal for me,” Jackson said.

