A Moore County man will spend at least 13 years in prison in connection with the 2019 slaying of his roommate.
Dallas Walters Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 25 in Moore County Superior Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Michael Hardin. He had been charged in the killing of Rex Hayes Watson, a 57-year-old who was found dead at a home the men shared off Rollins Road in Vass.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said detectives located Watson’s body while investigating a “tip received from an out-of-state law enforcement agency” on June 15, 2019. At the time, Capt. Andy Conway, a sheriff’s deputy, said Watson appeared to have died after suffering “blunt-force trauma” and had been deceased for “at least a couple of days” before his body was discovered.
Walters was arrested that same day in Elmendorf, a small Texas town about 17 miles south of San Antonio — and more than 1,330 miles from Vass. He was extradited back to Moore County after the sheriff’s office provided authorities in Texas with warrants charging Walters with murder.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years and a maximum of 17 years, according to the news release. Hardin said his office has been “working diligently with law enforcement agencies to prosecute backlogged cases that have been in custody for lengthy periods of time.”
“This case was able to be closed based on the dedicated and thorough work of the officers working on this case,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.