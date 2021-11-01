Dallas Walters Jr.

Dallas Walters Jr. was arrested in the slaying of his roommate, who police say died of "blunt-force trauma." (Photograph: Bexar County Magistrate, via News 4 San Antonio)

A Moore County man will spend at least 13 years in prison in connection with the 2019 slaying of his roommate.

Dallas Walters Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 25 in Moore County Superior Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Michael Hardin. He had been charged in the killing of Rex Hayes Watson, a 57-year-old who was found dead at a home the men shared off Rollins Road in Vass.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said detectives located Watson’s body while investigating a “tip received from an out-of-state law enforcement agency” on June 15, 2019. At the time, Capt. Andy Conway, a sheriff’s deputy, said Watson appeared to have died after suffering “blunt-force trauma” and had been deceased for “at least a couple of days” before his body was discovered.

Walters and Watson lived together in a home at the end of a long dirt road in Vass.

Walters and Watson lived together in a home at the end of a long dirt road in Vass. (Image via Google Earth)

Walters was arrested that same day in Elmendorf, a small Texas town about 17 miles south of San Antonio — and more than 1,330 miles from Vass. He was extradited back to Moore County after the sheriff’s office provided authorities in Texas with warrants charging Walters with murder.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years and a maximum of 17 years, according to the news release. Hardin said his office has been “working diligently with law enforcement agencies to prosecute backlogged cases that have been in custody for lengthy periods of time.”

“This case was able to be closed based on the dedicated and thorough work of the officers working on this case,” he said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days