A local man was arrested on Wednesday following a traffic strop that yielded a large amount of marijuana, paraphernalia and other THC products, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reports.
Devin Michael Clarke Harris, 28, Southern Pines, was arrested under two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of felony possession of marijuana, two counts of felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances and two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Harris was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $345,000 secured bond.
In a release from the Sheriff's Office, Harris was stopped on Wednesday and during deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and seized approximately 1,380.7 grams of high-grade marijuana, cannabis THC concentrates, $2,383.27 in United States currency and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
That search led deputies to search a residence on the 300 block of McNeil Road in Southern Pines. During the search, deputies located and seized approximately 73.6 grams of high-grade marijuana, 1,595.3 grams of cannabis infused edibles, 177.4 grams of cannabis THC concentrates, $219.24 in currency and items of marijuana paraphernalia, the release said.
Harris is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on April 28.
