The Moore County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender who now faces 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the office accounted on Wednesday.
Christopher Lea Kahele, 38, of the 300 block of South McNeill Street in Carthage, was jailed under a $1.5 million bond after being charged with 15 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 15 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the N.C. Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry, Kahele has been convicted of five sexual offenses with a minor, dating back to 2003. Three of the convictions were for indecent liberties with a child, and two were third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was released from his latest sentence in January 2019, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database.
The continued investigation by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office into allegations of sexual misconduct led to the arrest of Kahele. He was on probation for previous charges at the time of the investigation, the release from the Sheriff's Office said.
Kahele is scheduled to be in Moore County District Court on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.