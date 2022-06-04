Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Southern Pines.
The body of Dalvin Harris was found about 11:25 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Murray Hill Road and U.S. 15-501, according to a news release from the Southern Pines Police Department. His last known address was in Mecklenburg County, the release said.
Harris’ injuries were “consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle,” the release said. It was not immediately clear when he died.
Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department previously told The Pilot that Harris’ body was first spotted by “a passerby off the side of the road.” Investigators were seen collecting evidence in a cordoned-off area across the street from Zaxby’s on Saturday afternoon.
No suspects have been named by the Police Department, which said it is currently “seeking additional information from the community.” Information can be provided anonymously by calling the department’s crime tip hotline at 910-693-4110 or by contacting the agency directly at 910-692-7031.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.