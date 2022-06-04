Body Found in Southern Pines
Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Southern Pines.

The body of Dalvin Harris was found about 11:25 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Murray Hill Road and U.S. 15-501, according to a news release from the Southern Pines Police Department. His last known address was in Mecklenburg County, the release said.

Harris’ injuries were “consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle,” the release said. It was not immediately clear when he died.

Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department previously told The Pilot that Harris’ body was first spotted by “a passerby off the side of the road.” Investigators were seen collecting evidence in a cordoned-off area across the street from Zaxby’s on Saturday afternoon.

No suspects have been named by the Police Department, which said it is currently “seeking additional information from the community.” Information can be provided anonymously by calling the department’s crime tip hotline at 910-693-4110 or by contacting the agency directly at 910-692-7031.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days