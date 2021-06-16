Stone.jpeg

Jeffrey Dion Stone

A Pinebluff man was arrested Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant by the Moore County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffery Dion Stone, 49, was arrested and faces several felony drug charges, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Stone is charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The suspect was jailed under a $200,000 bond in the Moore County Detention Center.

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Currant Street Extension in Pinebluff, a release from the office said.

"Deputies seized cocaine, marijuana, $77 in currency, and items of drug paraphernalia," the release said. "The search warrant was conducted at the conclusion of a drug investigation."

Stone is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on June 30.

