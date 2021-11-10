A Cameron man died in a two-vehicle accident less than a mile away from his home Monday, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Paul Woodell, 76, of U.S. 1 Business in Cameron was driving southbound on U.S. 1 Business when his vehicle struck a tractor trailer that was parked halfway in the southbound lane and halfway on the shoulder. The truck was unloading lumber on the job site of a home being built.
Woodell was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.
Charges are pending the investigation by the Highway Patrol. No other injuries were reported from the accident.
