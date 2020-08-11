An armed man was fatally shot by police on Monday in Robbins.
The shooting, which happened shortly after 8 p.m., was confirmed by Chief Lawson Thomas of the Robbins Police Department, The deceased is believed to be Chris Minor, a 38-year-old who was allegedly carrying a shotgun near the intersection of Salisbury Street and N.C. 705.
According to a news release, police were summoned to the area after receiving reports of a man “brandishing (a) firearm and firing shots.”
“Officers made numerous attempts to disarm the suspect,” the agency said. “However, the suspect refused to cooperate with officers and would not put the firearm down.”
Minor reportedly fled to Robbins Mini Storage in the 200 block of Salisbury Street, where he was later confronted and shot by a local officer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
William “Buddy” Crabtree, an employee of the Econo Mart convenience store, helped police redirect traffic before the street was cordoned off. While he did not witness the shooting, Crabtree said he heard law enforcers repeatedly order Minor to drop his weapon, followed by the sound of gunfire.
“They were hollering at him to put it down,” he said. “But he wouldn’t and then he took off running.”
Brian Minor, who identified himself as one of Chris Minor’s brothers, was one of several family members at the scene on Monday evening. The two men grew up in separate households, he said, and were not particularly close.
Still, Brian Minor said it was generally known that his older brother suffered from mental illness.
“Here at the end, he was kind of losing his mind,” Brian Minor said. “He was talking to himself, he’d stare off into space.”
Crabtree said Chris Minor, a regular customer at Econo Mart, had a recent episode in the store’s parking lot.
“He was out here for about two hours hollering at people who weren’t there,” Crabtree said. “Finally, I came out here and said ‘Chris, you need to go home and put it to bed.’”
Lawson said the State Bureau of Investigation is involved with the case, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings. The officer, whose name had not been released by the Police Department as of Tuesday morning, was not injured in the altercation.
Correction: The last name of the deceased was misspelled in an earlier version of this article. It is “Minor,” not “Miner.”
Very sad. Good work by our police. Strong families are important. Broken marriage lead to misery for children.
