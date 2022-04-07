A man who for years extorted, abused and sexually exploited a group of college students was found guilty Wednesday of all 15 charges against him, some of which stemmed from crimes he committed at his stepfather’s home in Pinehurst.
Lawrence Ray, 62, was convicted by a Manhattan jury of sex trafficking, extortion and racketeering conspiracy, among other offenses. Prosecutors said Ray started an abusive cult among students at Sarah Lawrence College after moving into his daughter’s dormitory in 2010.
“For the next decade, he used violence, threats and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement following Wednesday’s verdict. “He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things.”
Ray’s abuses were first brought to light by reporters Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh in a 2019 article for New York magazine. The story prompted the investigation that led to Ray’s arrest in February 2020.
According to an indictment, Ray traveled with three of his female victims to a family member’s home on Scarborough Place, a cul-de-sac near the Pinehurst No. 6 golf course, in 2013. The group stayed at the home for several months, the indictment said, making improvements to the property in order to compensate Ray for damages they had caused while living with him for a period in Manhattan.
He restricted the women’s access to food and sleep at the Pinehurst residence, the indictment said, “placing a lock on the refrigerator” and ordering the victims to “work in the middle of the night and to sleep outside in the summer heat.”
The indictment said Ray physically assaulted one of the victims on multiple occasions in Pinehurst. He was also verbally abusive, the indictment said, berating the women and accusing them of “intentionally doing bad work, intentionally damaging the Pinehurst property and causing Ray monetary loss.”
Tax records list Gordon Ray, the 94-year-old stepfather of Lawrence Ray, as the property’s owner. Lawrence Ray was born Lawrence Grecco, but later changed his name.
Prosecutors said Lawrence Ray forced the women to install an irrigation system at the home, among other projects. The victims were told that Gordon Ray “would have a heart attack and die” if their work was inadequate, the indictment said.
Call logs provided to The Pilot in 2020 by the Pinehurst Police Department show that law enforcers were repeatedly summoned to the home. It was usually Lawrence Ray who called the police.
On Sept. 7, 2013, he told police that Isabella, a victim whose last name is being withheld by The Pilot, had “walked off” after damaging a garage window. In his initial conversation with law enforcement, Lawrence Ray said he did not wish to press charges against the woman.
About 40 minutes later, he called back to inform police that Isabella had returned. She was now calm, he said, and “everything is O.K.”
Yaltiza, another victim whose last name is being withheld, was reported missing by Lawrence Ray on Oct. 10, 2013. When police Sgt. Tina Sheppard arrived to take the report, she noticed several freshly dug holes on the property.
Fearing the worst, Sheppard’s supervisor asked the Fayetteville Police Department to send two dogs trained to detect the presence of cadavers. While the dogs were searching the property, the Pinehurst Police Department received word that the missing woman had collapsed from an apparent drug overdose in the parking lot of Staples in Southern Pines.
Yaltiza regained consciousness later that night at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, but she refused to talk to investigators. She was reported missing again on Nov. 17, 2013.
In a phone conversation with a police dispatcher at the time, Lawrence Ray said Yaltiza had taken “all her belongings” and left that morning to catch an Amtrak train from Southern Pines to New York.” He later learned Yaltiza never boarded the train, and suspected that she “may be in a hotel somewhere,” according to the dispatcher’s notes.
The police department also received multiple complaints in 2013 about landscaping equipment being used at the property after-hours, a violation of the village’s noise ordinance. No criminal charges have been filed against Gordon Ray, who is still listed as the home’s owner.
Lawrence Ray forced one of the women into prostitution to pay for alleged damages she had caused while staying in Pinehurst, according to the indictment. This followed years of “sexual grooming” by Lawrence Ray, the indictment said, including an incident where he directed the woman to “engage in sex acts with [a] male victim while Ray observed.” Both victims were students at Sarah Lawrence College.
The woman spent the next four years doing sex work, with Lawrence Ray collecting the “majority of [her] proceeds […] through force, threats of force, fraud and coercion.” He ultimately bilked more than $500,000 from the woman, the indictment said.
In a news release on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York wrote that Lawrence Ray controlled his victims through “sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, threats of physical violence, physical violence, threats of criminal legal action, alienating the victims from their families and exploiting the victims’ mental health vulnerabilities.”
“Through this manipulation and abuse, Ray extracted false confessions from the victims to causing purported damages to Ray and his family and associates, and then extorted payment for those purported damages through several means,” the release said. “The victims made payments to Ray by draining their parents’ savings, opening credit lines, soliciting contributions from acquaintances, selling real estate ownership, and at Ray’s direction, performing unpaid labor for Ray and earning money through prostitution.”
Lawrence Ray could receive a lifetime prison sentence for the sex trafficking conviction alone. He is expected to be sentenced by a judge in September.
“Today’s verdict finally brings him to justice,” said Williams, the U.S. attorney. “This verdict would not have been possible without the victims who testified in court. We are in awe of their bravery in the face of incredible trauma.”
