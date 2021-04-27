Moore County Sheriff's deputies have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man with murder after a Tuesday morning stabbing left one person dead and another seriously injured.
Craig Lamont Seagraves, 35, of Vass is charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with deadly weapon with the intent to kill.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at 284 Circle Drive in Vass on Tuesday. "Two victims were found to be suffering from obvious stab wounds," the release said. "One victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other victim died at the scene because of the injuries sustained."
The case is being investigated as a homicide. Seagraves is being held in the Moore County Detention Center without bond; a first appearance in Moore County District Court is scheduled for May 12.
No further information about the victims was released.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to call its Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
This story is developing.
