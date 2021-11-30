A Robbins area man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and possessing a firearm on school property following an incident at Westmoore Elementary School Monday afternoon, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reported.
Zackery Wade Sheffield, 28, of Robbins was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of possession of a firearm on school property. These charges came after a woman who was in the same vehicle alerted workers at the school that both her and a child in the car had been kidnapped at gunpoint by Sheffield from a residence in Montgomery County, a release from the sheriff's office said.
Workers at the school were able to lock Sheffield out of the school until authorities arrived. Deputies arrived to the scene and located one handgun during a search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office reported.
The female involved in this incident knew the offender, and investigators do not believe this was a random act.
Sheffield was admitted to the Moore County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Thursday.
