A New York man has been arrested in connection to arson at a residence in the Jackson Hamlet area, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.
James Llewllyn McDowell, 72, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with one count of felony first-degree arson and one count of misdemeanor injury to real property following a structure fire in the Jackson Hamlet community on Saturday morning. He was jailed under a $750,000 secured bond.
Emergency responders extinguished the fire and one resident was treated for minor injuries resulting from smoke inhalation, the release said.
An investigation into the circumstances leading to the fire being set is ongoing.
McDowell is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Tuesday.
