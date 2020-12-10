A domestic dispute on Thanksgiving led to an Aberdeen man arrested and charged with arson and attempted murder on Tuesday.
Chadwick Daryll Horne, 42, of the 100 block of Argyll Avenue in Aberdeen, was charged with first-degree arson and attempted first degree murder following an incident that occurred at his home on Nov. 26. He is currently jailed at the Moore County Detention Center under $750,000 bond.
According to the police report, a woman living at the same address fled the house to call 911 around 3 a.m. after Horne woke her up, started an argument and then poured gasoline on her, himself and in the bedroom.
Her statement in the report went on to say that Horne then set the floor and the bed on fire, then realized the house was on fire and attempted to put it out.
Horne suffered second- and third-degree burns on his hands and face from the incident. The police report said Horne was transported to Moore Regional Hospital and later transported to the UNC Burn Center. He was picked up by Aberdeen Police and placed under arrest on Tuesday.
Police located a yellow gas can in the bedroom and two ignition spots in the home, one in the bedroom and the other at the threshold of the front door.
Horne’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.