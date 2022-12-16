A man, who was carrying a stolen rifle in the business area of Seven Lakes, was arrested by Moore County Sheriff deputies on Monday was charged with various firearms and larceny charges, the agency announced in a press release.
Aaron Dexter Lambert, 32, of Robbins was charged with felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor going armed to terror of the people, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Lambert was given a total of $85,000 secured bond for the charges.
The press release said that deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the business area of Seven Lakes Drive, in reference to a suspicious male subject walking around the area carrying a rifle. When Deputies located the male subject near the Shell gas station, the subject refused to put the firearm down and began acting as if he was under the influence of an impairing substance.
The male was detained and found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Through further investigation, it was determined that the subject had taken a vehicle from a family member without permission and later stole another vehicle from a nearby farm.
Lambert is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Jan. 5.
