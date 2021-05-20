A more than four-month long investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Pinebluff man on multiple sexual changes on Thursday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reports.
Anthony Dimattia, of Pinebluff, was arrested and charged with six counts of incident liberties with a child, one count of statutory rape of child under fifteen, one count of statutory sex offense of a child under 15 and four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
On Jan. 8, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile that occurred in the Aberdeen and Pinebluff area of Moore County, a release from the agency said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office, along with Aberdeen Police Department and the Moore County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a serious and complex investigation that included both forensic and digital evidence examination and analysis. This investigation also led us to discover an additional victim in the case. Earlier this month, probable cause was established which enabled us to make an arrest.
Dimattia was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in District Court on June 9.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
