A Moore County man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and harboring a 15-year-old girl in an Aberdeen motel on Monday, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Christopher Steele Boles, 36, of Moore County was arrested and charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and felony abduction of a child, and is jailed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.
Boles also was also given a $2,000 bond for other drug charges.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office, along with the Moore County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation located 15-year-old Kayla Carlson in the motel on Monday. An Amber Alert was put out for Carlson after she was reported missing from the American Children's Home in Lexington last Tuesday.
Davidson County said that Carlson had been in contact with Boles using her school-issued laptop before he picked her up from the home last week.
Boles is set to appear in court in Davidson County on March 9.
