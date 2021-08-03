Nijalon Capree Walker

Nijalon Capree Walker

Southern Pines Police arrested a man in connection with a Monday evening shooting on Shaw Avenue.

Nijalon Capree Walker, 26, of Southern Pines, is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury; Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Assault on a Female; and Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits of Southern Pines.

Police responded shortly before 6 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in the Brookside Park Apartments regarding a shooting.

Officers found one person shot. The victim was airlifted to an area medical facility, where he was treated and released.

Nijalon Capree Walker, arrested in connection with the shooting, appeared before a Moore County Magistrate and was released under a $50,000 unsecured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court.

The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking additional information from the community, anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days