Southern Pines Police arrested a man in connection with a Monday evening shooting on Shaw Avenue.
Nijalon Capree Walker, 26, of Southern Pines, is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury; Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Assault on a Female; and Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits of Southern Pines.
Police responded shortly before 6 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in the Brookside Park Apartments regarding a shooting.
Officers found one person shot. The victim was airlifted to an area medical facility, where he was treated and released.
Nijalon Capree Walker, arrested in connection with the shooting, appeared before a Moore County Magistrate and was released under a $50,000 unsecured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court.
The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking additional information from the community, anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110.
