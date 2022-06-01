A Cameron man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a family member in Southern Pines on Wednesday.
Keith Edward Parker, 46, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from an incident reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 400 block of West Connecticut Avenue.
According to a news release from the Southern Pines Police Department, Parker is believed to have used a stolen .45 caliber handgun to shoot another man in the leg. Parker is related to the victim, the police department said, and the shooting was “not a random act of violence.”
The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Park and placed on a helicopter, which then transported him to an area trauma center. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Stephanie, who lives on West Connecticut Avenue and asked that her last name not be published for safety reasons, said she was playing fetch with her dog when she overheard an altercation between the victim and another man who “skirted up” in a car
“A car pulled into the driveway,” she said. “I don’t know if (the driver) got out or not, but I’m assuming he did because he kept saying, ‘open the door, open the door!’ There was a bunch of yelling then I heard a shot, then there was more yelling and I heard the car drive away.”
Stephanie said she called 911 after hearing the gunshot. She then ran outside to check on the victim, she said, who had been shot near his left knee.
A woman at the scene who spoke to The Pilot on condition of anonymity said she was on her way to visit her grandmother when she saw police vehicles pulling into the neighborhood.
“I said ‘I stay on this street, is it OK for me to go home?’” the woman said, recalling her conversation with the police officers. “They were like, ‘find somewhere else to stay, it’s a little dangerous tonight.’ They said they couldn’t tell me what happened, but (that I should) stay somewhere safe and don’t come back until they’re gone and have everything wrapped up.”
Parker was arrested after members of the Southern Pines Police Department carried out a search warrant at a home in Cameron with assistance from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said. He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center at 4:21 a.m. on Thursday under a $50,000 bond.
The department said “additional charges are forthcoming” as part of its investigation.
Evey Weisblat contributed to this report.
