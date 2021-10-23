A Pinebluff man was arrested following a domestic disturbance Friday that led to the discharge of a firearm on Richards Street in Southern Pines, local authorities reported.
Tyheem Aliza Allbrooks, 21, of Jeans Loop in Pinebluff, was arrested at his residence after fleeing the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center under $25,000 bond.
Southern Pines Police Department responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of Richards Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday to a report of a disturbance and assault involving a firearm.
The female victim spoke with authorities and it was determined the incident was a domestic disturbance. The victim was not injured from the assault.
A bullet struck an unoccupied office building for the apartment complex.
