Armani Montreiz Baldwin

A Carthage man has been arrested in connection to one of the six separate home break-ins during in mid-March as well as another break-in this week, the Southern Pines Police Department announced in a press release Friday.

Armani Montreiz Baldwin, 22, from Carthage, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny from incidents that occurred at the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue on March 16 and the other at a residence on the 100 block of Sullivan Drive on Thursday.

Baldwin was arrested Friday and appeared before a Moore County Magistrate, where he was remanded to the Moore County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court on April 7.

"The Southern Pines Police Department would like to thank the Moore County Sheriff’s Department and the Pinehurst Police Department for the assistance provided during these investigations and arrest," the release read in part.

All recently reported residential breaking and entering incidences are still under investigation and the Southern Pines Police Department has implemented procedures an assigned additional staffing to these investigations and deterrence measures, the release also said.

The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking additional information from the community, and would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who may have information related to this investigation to contact the Southern Pines Police Department. Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.

