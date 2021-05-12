A Vass man was arrested on Tuesday morning after he was reportedly held at gunpoint in Eagle Springs by a homeowner, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced.
Eric Wayne Callahan, 39, of Vass, was charged with one count of attempted first degree burglary, one count of resisting a public officer and one count of assault on a government official.
He was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $350,000.00 secured bond pending a first appearance in District Court on June 16.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an intruder at a home in the Eagle Springs community Tuesday after 5 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene and found a subject, later identified as Callahan, inside of a vehicle at the residence, a release from the office said. The homeowner on the scene was holding the subject at gunpoint when deputies arrived. The suspect resisted deputies while being taken into custody. Upon further investigation, deputies determined that Callahan was attempting to break into the home while the family was still inside.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.