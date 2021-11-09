Cummings.jpeg

James David Cummings

A Vass man was arrested following a search was executed and yielded drugs and firearms from the residence by the Moore County Sheriff's Office the agency reported Thursday.

James David Cummings, 63, of the 100 block of Cummings Place in Vass was arrested and detained under a $125,000 secured bond after his residence was searched Thursday.

Cummings is charged with: possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a firearm by felon.

During the search, Deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, two firearms and and items of drug paraphernalia. The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation, the release from the sheriff's office said.

Cummings is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Dec. 1.

