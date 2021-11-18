The Moore County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Robbins man Wednesday after he demanding cash from a cashier at a local convenience store.
John Mark Gwyn, 38, of South Cross Street in Robbins was charged with one count of attempted common law robbery and was admitted to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Dec. 1.
The sheriff's office was dispatched to a report of an attempted robbery at Tommy’s Crown Convenience Store located at 7941 US 15-501 in Pinehurst Wednesday, after the clerk at the store reported that a male had approached the counter demanding that the cashier give him cash from the cash register. The clerk dialed 911 and responding deputies were able to locate and detain Gwyn on scene.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other investigation is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
