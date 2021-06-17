McQuitter.jpeg

Xavier Tyrone McQuitter

A nearly three-hour long standoff Wednesday in the Carthage area led to the arrest of one man and no injuries to law enforcement or the suspect, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced.

Xavier Tyrone McQuitter, 25, of Carthage, was arrested for assault with a firearm on law enforcement, discharging a firearm to incite fear, resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was jailed under a $1,000,000 secured bond for the non-domestic related crimes and no bond for the domestic violence offense.

The Sheriff's Office was dispatched out to a call of a reported active domestic situation with shots fired Wednesday evening.

"Deputies were made aware by bystanders that a male subject in the residence had a gun and had fired several times," the release from the Sheriff's Office said. "Deputies were able to call out to the subjects in the home to exit with their hands up and a female subject eventually exited the house. The female subject appeared to have minor injuries and was immediately taken for medical treatment."

Following the release of the female, McQuitter fired upon deputies, the release said.

The release said that McQuitter exited the home after chemical munitions were used after negotiations couldn't be met. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.

McQuitter is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on July 14th, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

