Liz Fleming, a Pinehurst-based digital marketing coach who teaches small business owners and hobbyists how to better market themselves, will host a free virtual conference for makers on April 28-30.
The Made By: Me Summit features 20 experts who will discuss ways that makers and home crafters can simplify and scale their online businesses.
“No fluff, no catch, just a few days of free advice to help those who need it most right now,” Fleming said.
“The event is virtual and reaching makers worldwide but it’s a great opportunity for the local makers we have around town. Our local community is actually what inspired me to create this event,” said Fleming, who developed The Bloom Crew as a learning-based forum last year. “I’ve seen how much businesses are struggling with all the uncertainty stemming from this pandemic and wanted to do what I could to help them.”
Learn more or register to attend at http://bit.ly/mbm21pilot
