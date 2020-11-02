Sixty-five percent of voters in Moore County cast their ballots before the early voting period wrapped up over the weekend. A total of 37,477 ballots were received across the county’s four one-stop sites, according to the State Board of Elections, and 10,795 absentee by-mail ballots had been returned as of Monday morning.
Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said ballots are scanned as they are approved for counting, but the results will not be tabulated until Election Day.
“The state will tell us when to import that information to the computer so they will have it in their possession for distribution at 7:30 p.m. (Election Day) when the polls close,” Clendenin said.
Four years ago, 72 percent of registered Moore County voters turned out at the polls; thus it’s quite possible the projected outcome of many of the local political races will be known early tomorrow evening.
The polls will be open Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.
There are 26 precinct polling places in Moore County. A list of those locations is available on the Moore County Board of Elections website, https://www.moorecountync.gov/board-of-elections.
Registered voters who are unsure of their assigned precinct can use the free, look-up service provided by the State Board of Elections that can accessed online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.