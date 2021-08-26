Blessed and cursed in equal measure, a turkey oak tree identified as one of the largest of its kind in the nation is slated for removal as part of a road widening project south of Aberdeen.
Rooted near the crossroads of Indiana Avenue and N.C. 211, this native tree most likely grew by happenstance, a lucky seedling that took advantage of an open piece of ground.
Turkey oaks, also known as scrub oak or, more derogatorily, a “weed tree,” have a penchant for growing in less-than-ideal conditions. This particular tree sits at the corner of the Gillis’ family farm where it likely benefited from fertilizer run-off. Karen Gillis recalls her husband of nearly 53 years showing it off to her when they were first dating.
“He would say that was the oldest tree on the property. It was old even 50 years ago,” Gillis said.
In the mid-1970s, the tree’s thick trunk and height caught the attention of local ecologist Dr. J.H. Carter III, who measured and submitted it for recognition to the state’s championship tree program.
Champion trees are recognized as the largest specimen of a species. The tree was later recognized, in 2018, by the American Forests organization as a national co-champion tree along with a similar-sized turkey oak in Georgia.
Turkey oaks are a good source of acorns for wildlife, Carter said, and because they typically hollow out with age, they also provide places where native species, like fox squirrels, can hide.
“These are important trees in the ecosystem but they don’t win any points on looking like a nice tree,” he said. “They are always beat-up looking with a weathered appearance. They are oaks but not what people consider to be a stately oak: they are definitely on the low end of that spectrum.”
Moore County is also home to two other state champion trees: a Florida maple and a Shumard oak. Both are located near the historic House in the Horseshoe in Carthage on conservation property maintained by the Three Rivers Land Trust.
The turkey oak in Aberdeen has not been so fortunate.
Living beside a major highway, development has bloomed all around it. A service station and fire station are its nearest neighbors. Across the street, Kolcraft operates a 350,000-square-foot plant.
When state transportation officials began drawing up plans to widen N.C. 211 from Aberdeen to Raeford, the champion tree’s days were numbered.
“You have to make tough decisions and make the best decisions for taxpayers,” said Department of Transportation engineer Ruben Blakely. “It comes down to trying to balance where to put the road and where it is most economical.”
DOT assesses the project area for historical and environmental impacts. If necessary, a historic structure can be relocated and protected species might be worked around: but moving a mature, decades-old tree is not an option.
“We try to mitigate things where we can. In this situation, there is a lot going on at that intersection. You have businesses on both sides. But to shift the other way, away from the tree, you’d have to take out Kolcraft,” Blakely said.
Carter attempted to intervene, to see if the tree could be preserved, but said DOT’s plans were already finalized.
“It’s a shame it has to come down. But it has always been in a hazardous spot,” he said.
The tree will likely be felled as part of Duke Energy’s work to relocate utility lines in the area. DOT has projected the widening project on N.C. 211 will go to bid in late 2023, followed by construction between 2024 and 2029.
Blakely said DOT is working with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to document the tree. Plans call for some long logs to be cut out in addition to two-inch thick “cookies” that will help determine the tree’s actual age.
“We’re going to document it as best we can. You hate that you have to take it down, but we will save at least a part of the tree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.