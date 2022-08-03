Lowes Foods, a Carolinas based grocer with more than 80 stores in North and South Carolina, has a strong history of supporting local farmers and vendors. They are looking for new local products and will hold a virtual vendor summit on Sept. 28. In this meeting, local entrepreneurs will meet with decision makers who purchase the products sold in the stores.
Lowes Foods is seeking a range of product categories including baby, beauty/personal care/hygiene, beverages, food, health, cleaning and household essentials, housewares, and pet. To qualify, the product must be made in North or South Carolina, the company must be headquartered in North or South Carolina, and the company must have insurance.
To find out more and to register for the vendor digital summit, those interested should go to rangeme.com/lowesfoodinnovation. RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers, is coordinating the submission process for Lowes Foods. Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 15.
“Lowes Foods is always looking for new products from the Carolinas to offer in our stores, and we would love to hear about additional products that are available,” Lowes Foods Executive Vice President of Merchandising Jason Ramsey said. “Our summit on Sept. 28 will be an opportunity for local vendors to meet directly with category managers at Lowes Foods. These are the people who can put their products on shelves of Lowes Foods stores across the Carolinas.”
“We’ve been doing vendor fairs for many years, and they’ve helped us bring new local products to Lowes Foods,” Ramsey added. “This year, it will be easier than ever for local vendors because the meeting is virtual.”
