The N.C. Department of Transportation has proposed a reduced speed limit for a mile-long stretch of highway near Aberdeen Elementary School.
The proposal comes amid calls from parents for increased traffic control at the intersection of N.C. 5 and Farrell Parkway, where a school bus was involved in a minor accident last Friday. No one was injured, but a post about the incident in the Facebook group Moore County Ask a Neighbor quickly became a sounding board for complaints about safety issues at the intersection.
Several commenters said the 55-mph limit currently posted for the area is too high. Members of the Moore County Board of Education later joined a few parents for a demonstration at the intersection during morning drop-off on Monday. Some of the participants held signs in support of a lower speed limit.
Aaron Moody, a public relations officer for DOT, said the proposed change would reduce the speed limit to 45 mph from “near Linden Road to south of Aberdeen Elementary School.”
“As planned, the new 45 mph stretch would connect to the 35 mph zone north near Pinehurst and the existing 45 mph zone to the south of the school,” he wrote in an email to The Pilot.
Moody said DOT hopes to lower the speed limit “as swiftly as possible.”
“The process involves getting concurrence from Aberdeen and having the speed ordinance changed so the new speed limit is enforceable by local law officials,” he wrote. “It could take two to four weeks to implement the ordinances required to lower the speed limit.”
David Hensley, one of the school board members who participated in the demonstration, had advocated for an even lower speed limit of 35 mph. However, he said the proposed limit would be a “very acceptable compromise” as long as Farrell Parkway is eventually designated as a school zone with a 35-mph limit.
“It turns out that that space doesn’t meet their criteria for a school zone because, under North Carolina’s criteria for school zones, it has to be a driveway to a school and not a feeder street to a school,” Hensley said in a phone interview on Thursday. “But in my mind, because Farrell Parkway dead-ends, it’s a de facto driveway.”
Although the road does end at the school for now, the town of Aberdeen has approved plans for development of a 230-acre tract adjacent to the school that would extend Farrell Parkway as a main corridor serving several neighborhoods.
As part of that project, the developer has agreed to install a traffic signal at Farrell Parkway and N.C. 5, but that is not imminent.
When that project was approved about 15 months ago, Aberdeen officials at the time made clear they were not going to provide local police officers for traffic control.
Hensley said he was “satisfied with the speed limit dropping down to 45 and there being temporary school-zone signs there lowering the speed limit to 35 during school hours until they connect Farrell Parkway to Sand Pit Road, which will alleviate the congestion but also will allow multiple routes in and out (of the campus), at which time the school-zone signs go away and are then put up around Farrell Parkway.”
After receiving complaints from parents about the intersection, Hensley contacted N.C. Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County. Hensley credits McInnis, who currently serves as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, for persuading DOT to prioritize the issue.
“He got the N.C. Department of Transportation to elevate this and make it a priority, and I’m hoping it’s not going to take four weeks to lower the speed limit with his help. If it only takes two weeks, I’d be ecstatic.”
In recent days, some parents have questioned why a police officer had not been assigned to direct traffic at the school, which is in its second year of operation. However, with a number of children attending class virtually, traffic was not as heavy last year.
Several online commenters noted that the Aberdeen Police Department provided traffic control at the old elementary school campus on U.S. 1.
Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the town repeatedly expressed to school officials before the campus was constructed that it would be “incumbent on the school system to cover the cost of providing their own officer for the intersection.”
“We just don’t have the manpower to send officers out there day-in and day-out,” he said in an interview earlier this week with The Pilot. “Historically, we did that at the old Aberdeen Elementary School and that’s exactly why we did not want to do it at the new Aberdeen Elementary School. And that was part-in-parcel with the approval process.”
Moore County Schools is one of only two school systems in the state with a dedicated police force, and its officers provide traffic control at other campuses across the district. But John Birath, executive officer of operations for Moore County Schools, recently told The Pilot that the system’s “jurisdictional rights” do not extend past the Aberdeen Elementary property to N.C. 5.
“They can only operate and enforce on roadways that are providing direct access to the school,” Birath said.
Hensley, who previously called on Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell to place an officer at the intersection, said his position had changed in light of the proposed speed limit and a more-efficient traffic pattern that the district staff implemented at the school following Monday morning’s demonstration.
“The proper queuing of the traffic eliminated the vast majority of the problem,” he said. “Slowing the traffic down and putting up school-zone signs will absolutely alleviate the concern so that there really isn’t a need to have an officer out there directing traffic.”
The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners will convene for a specially called meeting on Tuesday to consider the proposed speed limit.
