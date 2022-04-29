Pinehurst property owners, who have long enjoyed the lowest property tax rate in Moore County, may soon see even a slightly lower rate for the coming year.
Village Manager Jeff Sanborn on Tuesday proposed a half-cent reduction to go along with the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. That’s a reversal from the five-year plan adopted by the village council in 2021, which called for a half-cent increase in taxes.
Sanborn told the council that the new recommendation is based on the latest sales tax projections from the state.
“If folks were kind of paying attention to my budget preview during the last council meeting, you probably picked up on the fact that, at that time, we were recommending that the council, when they do eventually adopt a budget, stay in line with the property tax structure that was approved in last year’s five-year plan,” he said. “At the same time, I announced that we had recently gotten some updated sales tax projections from the state that might impact that, and we hadn’t thoroughly analyzed that.”
Under the recommended rate, residents would pay 31 cents per $100 of valuation, down from the current rate of 31.5 cents. The owner of a $400,000 home would pay $3,280 a year in local and county taxes.
Besides having the lowest property tax rate, Pinehurst also enjoys the highest median household income of any municipality in the county, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the economic development group Moore County Partners in Progress.
Foxfire has the county’s second lowest tax rate at 38 cents. Robbins, the municipality with the second lowest median household income in the county, has the highest rate at 74 cents.
The Village Council has scheduled meetings for May 16 and 18 to go through the budget.
