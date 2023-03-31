After suffering a catastrophic injury in college, Todd Maness had every reason in the world to complain or wallow in sadness.
A vehicle accident during his sophomore year at Wingate College in 1991 robbed him of getting to play the football he loved. The accident left him a quadriplegic at 19, but he never lost his passion for either football or his passion for art.
Through it all, those around him never heard even a grumble out of Maness.
“I wasn’t around him 100 percent of the time, but I was around him enough and he never complained once about the situation he was in. He always made the best out of every day,” Joey Dunn said. “He never once said he wished he had this or that. He took it for what it was, and he did the most he could with what he had.”
Family, friends and former players remembered Maness this week after he passed away Tuesday. He was 51.
Dunn knew Maness for more than 40 years, first as a classmate and a teammate playing football, and then coaching alongside Maness with the Broncos in the Sandhills Optimist youth football league.
Playing football was no longer an option for one of the best players to come through North Moore football, but coaching quickly became a passion.
“It was more than about the wins and losses, but making sure the kids knew the right techniques, so safety was important to him. And also how they treated other players. He was big on character,” Dunn said of Maness’ approach to coaching.
Maness helped coach football in the northern Moore area for most of his life after the accident. The first 10-plus years came as an assistant coach for the North Moore High School football team. Over three decades, he found himself on the sidelines, and in recent years he coached on the youth and middle school level.
A generation’s worth of football players in the North Moore area can credit Maness for their start.
“I played with him ever since I started. He’s the one who started me off playing football,” said current North Moore junior Elliott Furr. “He really kicked it off for a lot of us.”
A student of the game, Maness taught technique, but more than that he wanted to instill the right character in his players.
“It’s carried with us all the way up now. You’ve seen it on the football games now where people try to get in fights with us, and we know better than to do that, and he’s the one that taught all of us that,” Furr said. “Just to keep to yourself and play the game, and be a respectful person while doing it.”
Furr first played for Maness when he was around 8 years old, playing up until middle school for the Broncos, much like many Mustangs over the last 15 years. The players listened intently to the words that Maness gave, a wisdom for the sport that most come short of possessing.
“I knew he was good at football just from my dad. I trusted him a lot. Not a lot of people go to college to play football from North Moore, and he’s one of them that did. We all had a lot of faith in him growing up and playing around him,” Furr said. “You can have a disability, but that doesn’t make us any different. He was still smart at football and knew football. It was good for us to get experience from a guy who knew football.”
Competing against teams from across the county in the Optimist League, the Broncos were outmatched at times, but they played with respect for themselves, their opponents and the game, Furr said.
“You could see his love for the sport, but also his love for the kids as he coached. You could see how much they respected him by the way they listened to him and the way they played for him. He was very knowledgeable as far as football, but I think his main thing was being out there for the kids,” said Brian Moore, athletic director for the Sandhills Optimist Club. “You could see how that has come out in the players that have played at North Moore High School. Most of those players that have played there in the last few years when they have done well played with him in our league.”
Dunn credits Maness’ dedication before the accident as to what kept him going when he was bound to a wheelchair for the last 32 years of his life. Maness played fullback and middle linebacker in high school, positions where size mattered. Maness, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds as a senior, was far from the biggest on the field, but his fight made up for it.
“He wasn’t the biggest in size, but in grit, he was. He was a totally different person on that football field, than he even was on the sidelines. He was like a raging bull when he was playing,” Dunn said. “He was 100 percent all the time.”
As a coach, he was the same way.
Maness had aspirations after college to become a football coach and an art teacher.
Art didn’t go to the wayside after the accident either. He picked up a new form of art where he held a paintbrush in his mouth to make his art out of thousands of dots. His art has graced the cover of the Randolph Telephone phonebook, and can also be found on his website http://maness_t.tripod.com/id18.htm.
From art to coaching, Moore said that inspiration is just the tip of the iceberg when it came to Maness.
“Not only to the kids, but also to the fans. He didn’t let his disability interfere with the fact that he loved football,” Moore said. “It didn’t stop him. I think it made him more gung ho of wanting to get kids to play football.”
Maness’ lessons remain through the players coming through the North Moore High School football program who were once Broncos under the coach. Those players made an effort every fall Friday night to spend time with Maness on the sidelines before a game, share a hug and a quick word before taking the field and posting two of the best seasons in program history on the gridiron.
“It’s a game of life. He taught us that you’ve got to cherish every minute of it,” Furr said. “You could do whatever on the football field and he would be proud of you, but it was more of what you did for the community.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.