A retired military couple from Carthage will use a winning lottery ticket to help pay for the wedding ceremony they were forced to forgo 25 years ago.
Carla Johnson, a retired Army sergeant, won $100,000 playing the Premier Cash scratch-off game. She bought the $20 ticket from a convenience store in Cameron on Friday, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.
Johnson took home about $70,750 after taxes. She told the lottery commission that she plans to use her winnings to pay for a proper ceremony for her and her husband, who also served in the Army.
They got married on Dec. 6, 1996. The next day, Johnson was deployed to serve as a diesel mechanic in the Persian Gulf.
“We really didn’t have a ‘wedding-wedding,’ so now 25 years later we’re actually able to have a wedding,” she said, adding that the couple plans to renew their vows in December.
In addition to paying for the ceremony, Johnson said she plans to put some of the money in a college fund for her grandchildren and will donate 10 percent of her winnings to her church.
The Premier Cash game launched in August with eight $100,000 prizes, six of which have yet to be claimed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.