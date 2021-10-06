Carla Johnson claims her prize at the N.C. Education Lottery's headquarters in Raleigh.

Carla Johnson claims her prize at the N.C. Education Lottery's headquarters in Raleigh.

 Contributed photograph

A retired military couple from Carthage will use a winning lottery ticket to help pay for the wedding ceremony they were forced to forgo 25 years ago.

Carla Johnson, a retired Army sergeant, won $100,000 playing the Premier Cash scratch-off game. She bought the $20 ticket from a convenience store in Cameron on Friday, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Johnson took home about $70,750 after taxes. She told the lottery commission that she plans to use her winnings to pay for a proper ceremony for her and her husband, who also served in the Army.

They got married on Dec. 6, 1996. The next day, Johnson was deployed to serve as a diesel mechanic in the Persian Gulf.

“We really didn’t have a ‘wedding-wedding,’ so now 25 years later we’re actually able to have a wedding,” she said, adding that the couple plans to renew their vows in December.

In addition to paying for the ceremony, Johnson said she plans to put some of the money in a college fund for her grandchildren and will donate 10 percent of her winnings to her church.

The Premier Cash game launched in August with eight $100,000 prizes, six of which have yet to be claimed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days