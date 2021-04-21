A lifelong educator, Crystal Handchen retired from teaching but her love for cheerleading transcended her move from Brick, New Jersey, to Pinehurst in 2017.
As head coach of the Pinecrest Cheerleading team for the past four years, she was a familiar face on the sidelines. Petite and perpetually energetic, Handchen, 64, died Tuesday after suffering a stroke.
“She was a super great lady, just like the Vince Lombardi of cheerleading,” said Pinecrest football coach, Chris Metzger. “It’s a reason for our guys to honor those who love us like Coach Handchen. We do that by playing our best.”
On Friday night, Pinecrest is headed into the second round of the 4AA N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The Patriots will be playing with heavy hearts, Metzger said. According to the school’s social media pages, fans can wear white, as the team will do also in their white road uniforms, to honor Handchen.
Handchen and her husband, Rick, a retired high school athletic director, purchased their lot in Pinehurst in 2008. Crystal had taught 7th grade for most of her 34-year career, in addition to coaching. She also later worked as a substitute teacher for Moore County Schools.
The couple’s only daughter, Ashleigh Griffin, lives in Charlotte. She said her mother had high blood pressure but was not inclined to take medicine.
“She was stubborn. I would ask her to see a doctor and tell her how important it is to take care of yourself, not just for yourself but for those who love you and care for you,” Griffin said. “She was so active. She couldn’t sit still. If you met her, it didn’t matter whether it was five minutes or five years, she had an impact on you.”
Hanchen was inducted into the Brick Township Memorial High School Hall of Fame in 2017, where she had coached from 1982 to 2014.
Former student Rebeccah McGettigan said Hanchen taught her “so much about passion, leadership and dedication.” She later felt like life had come full circle when Handchen retired from teaching and McGettigan was hired to take her position.
“I remember sharing the news with her as she told me how proud and excited she was for me. Specifically I said to her, “I hope I can fill your shoes,” she said. “I am the teacher and cheerleading coach I am now because of her. She touched the lives of many students and cheerleaders and will be so missed.”
Former student Gia Fontana, who was selected for a spot on BTMHS’s varsity cheer team as a freshman, said Handchen spent her life cultivating strong-minded and strong-willed young women.
“I never understood why you pushed me so hard until I realized it was because you saw the best in me,” said Fontana, in a heartfelt post left on Handchen’s Facebook page. “Coach Handchen, the mother of Brick Memorial Cheerleading, may you rest in the sweetest peace.
