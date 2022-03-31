Local military businesses have yet another reason to celebrate the power of networking within Moore County and the armed services. The new executive director of the Defense Alliance of North Carolina (DANC), an advocacy group for the state's military economy is Tammy Everett, graduate of Sandhills Community College and former Sales Director for Conventions at Pinehurst Resort. Everett was with the resort for seventeen years and was responsible for generating local and national business, specifically in the areas of defense, state and federal government and military.
In 2019, the N.C. Defense Business Association (NCDBA) and the N.C. Military Foundation merged to form the Defense Alliance. Everett was the Executive Director of the NCDBA before the merger and has served as the senior director for the new organization up until being appointed interim director earlier this year.
Everett is a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP). Her degree from SCC is in Hotel and Restaurant Management from SCC and she attributes her stay in Moore County as the perfect place to hone her business skills by providing “exceptional knowledge of sales in a competitive environment.”
Everett’s husband, Rob is a native of Moore County and still manages the family’s business, Aberdeen Bait and Tackle. Tammy said, “Moore County has been good to me and my family. Both our sons were educated in Moore and earned their Eagle Scout Award through the support of the local cub and boy scout troops.”
Just some of Everett’s clients are the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), Pope Army AirField, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Womack Army Medical Center, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency(DARPA), North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC), Society of Government Meeting Planners (SGMP), Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), NC Veterans Business Association (NC VetBiz), Friends of Civil Affairs (FOCA), U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, Joint Special Operations Command(JSOC), Corvias Foundation, and the USO.
Everett is one of the founding members of the Guardian Program of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Braxton Bragg Chapter, which provides a voice for the army, supports the soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation. She is also active in the Association Executives of North Carolina (AENC).
The Defense Alliance of North Carolina is a private, nonprofit, organization focused on growing North Carolina’s defense economy in a way that creates new long-term investments and job opportunities.” It lobbies for initiatives, policies, and laws that support military bases and agencies that foster Economic Growth for NC. Because of its advocacy, according to Everett, “NC Legislature has taken a number of military-friendly actions in an effort to support service members, provide for their families, and welcome them into our workforce.”
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
